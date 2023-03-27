Five arrested after Keremeos police standoff Friday

Photo: Brian Helm Drone shot of the scene of Friday's police incident in Keremeos.

Investigators have little new information to share about a police standoff in Keremeos Friday, but they were able to confirm five individuals were arrested.

RCMP senior media relations officer S/Sgt. Kris Clark said Monday the five were arrested in the afternoon following the incident that saw more than a dozen marked and unmarked police officers descend on a Keremeos property on March 24.

They were called to a break-and-enter in progress early in the morning and were alerted that firearms were present, prompting a request for more backup from the RCMP Emergency Response Team "out of an abundance of caution."

Clark said Monday that since the investigation is ongoing, information he can share is limited, but he said no injuries were reported.