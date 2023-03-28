Multiple lawsuits face smokers whose alleged negligence burned down Penticton condo building, killing two

Photo: Casey Richardson

There are now two lawsuits pending against the owners of a condo where a major and deadly 2020 fire originated in Penticton, alleging negligence on their property that led to the blaze and the destruction of nearby units.

Dominique Gauthier was a resident of a unit at 217 Elm Avenue when, on Oct. 27, 2020, a nearby unit alleged in the lawsuit to have been owned by William Walter Ten Veen and Cheryl Lynn Samuels caught fire.

She filed a lawsuit in Kamloops last week, seeking unspecified damages.

Another suit was also filed by Wade Haft and Nora Hunt-Haft, owners and occupants of a different unit in the Elm Street building at the time of the fire.

The fire quickly spread from the original unit through the building, killing two people. A subsequent investigation by the fire department deemed the cause accidental due to "smoker's material."

RCMP also deemed the cause accidental, and noted that "every home in that complex was affected by fire, at least by smoke and water."

The pair of nearly identical lawsuits seeks general damages, costs and interest for lost possessions, cost of alternate accommodations and increased living expenses, and other relief.

The allegation is that Van Teen and Samuels failed to "exercise reasonable care when smoking at or near the property" and that they carelessly smoked or discarded smoking material.

Nothing has been proven in court at this time.