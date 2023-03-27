Princeton junior hockey team in mourning after sudden death of beloved coach just hours before playoff game

Photo: KIJHL

Princeton Posse team members, staff, family and fans are in mourning after the sudden death of assistant coach and former player Morton Johnston.

Johnston, 25, died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, just hours before the Kootenay International Junior Hockey Team was due to play a conference-championship clinching game against Revelstoke.

With the blessing and encouragement of Johnston's family, the team decided to play the game in Johnston's honour. They won, earning them the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference Finals title, and will face off against Kimberley in the final series for the Teck Cup.

The KIJHL put out a statement Monday, calling Johnston a "tenacious and energetic player" and "beloved teammate."

"The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton."