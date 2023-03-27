211005
Penticton  

Princeton junior hockey team in mourning after sudden death of beloved coach just hours before playoff game

Princeton Posse team members, staff, family and fans are in mourning after the sudden death of assistant coach and former player Morton Johnston.

Johnston, 25, died in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday, just hours before the Kootenay International Junior Hockey Team was due to play a conference-championship clinching game against Revelstoke.

With the blessing and encouragement of Johnston's family, the team decided to play the game in Johnston's honour. They won, earning them the Okanagan-Shuswap Conference Finals title, and will face off against Kimberley in the final series for the Teck Cup.

The KIJHL put out a statement Monday, calling Johnston a "tenacious and energetic player" and "beloved teammate."

"The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton."

