More high-demand tickets to Oliver's Half Corked Marathon to be released Friday

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

A limited number of additional tickets for the ever-popular Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Half Corked Marathon will be released this Friday.

The unique event sees costumed participants weaving along a 24-kilometre ru through the vineyards and valleys south of Oliver, stopping at wineries for samples.

Creative costumes are always encouraged, and prizes are awarded. This year's theme is Back to the Future, and it will take place May 27, 2023.

"We are excited to take participants on a journey, back to the future, to honour our roots, celebrate the present and to look towards our future,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

"The 15th year of the Half Corked Marathon is going to be our most fun event yet!”

The event is a sellout every year, relying on a lottery system for people to win tickets due to demand. That's why the organization dubs this last-minute ticket release the "OMG" tickets.

They will go on sale online at 9 a.m. PST on Friday, March 31, available until they are sold out. For more information or to purchase tickets for the weekend's accompanying events, Primavera at the Park and Dinner on the Farm, click here.