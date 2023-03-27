Small grants for fun community-building events are back in South Okanagan

Photo: CFSOS A Redlands Road block party thanks to a Neighbourhood Small Grant in 2022.

Neighbourhood small grants are back, funding the small local celebrations that make South Okanagan-Similkameen communities special.

The program is offered through a partnership between the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen and the City of Penticton.

It provides micro-grants up to $500 for "projects that build community connections, inspire neighbourhood pride and make communities more vibrant and welcoming."

“In 2022, 25 neighbourhoods held events and celebrated where they live. Some worked together on a beautification project, some hosted small workshops or concerts, and many organized their first block party,” says Kim English, regional manager at Community Foundation South Okanagan Similkameen.

“We’re excited to see what the residents dream up this year to make their neighbourhoods an even better place to live."

Projects that have received grants in years past include movie nights at the park, chilli cook-offs, block parties, community craft nights and more.

This year, applicants are encouraged to pitch ideas that focus on intergenerational, intercultural social togetherness as COVID-19 recovery continues.

“One of council’s priorities is a vibrant and connected Penticton,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We strongly support this program and the connections it can build. We all enjoy the large events in the city but sometimes it is nice to meet the neighbours.”

Applications open on April 4, and there will be a virtual information session held April 6. More information can be found here.