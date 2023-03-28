Fore for a cause! Tee it Up for Education charity golf tournament returns to Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation is thrilled to be bringing back its Tee it Up for Education charity golf tournament for the second year running.

Funds raised will go towards helping local families gain access to educational opportunities through hockey. To date, OHCF's charitable initiatives have helped more than 60 families.

The 2023 tournament will take place Thursday, June 13 at the Penticton Golf and Country Club. Members of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Alumni and former and current NHL executives and players will share in the experience.

Foursomes are on sale now for $1,500 and can be purchased online here or through the box office at 604-328-3222.