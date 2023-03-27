Locals and visitors alike welcome at the TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo

Photo: TRUE Expo

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Locals and visitors alike will get the chance to familiarize themselves with what makes Penticton and the surrounding area both special and unique at the sixth annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo this upcoming weekend.

Vendors ranging from small businesses to large associations from across the Okanagan will descend on the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to showcase what they have to offer.

And not only does it give businesses the opportunity to meet new and returning customers, it also gives them the chance to network with other partners in the tourism industry.

“Wine tourism is a very important part of the overall tourism industry in B.C. and we wanted to be able to share the message!” said Colin Ross, the trade and media liaison for the Naramata Bench Wineries Association.

The NBWA, which is made up of a collective of wineries in the Naramata Bench area, will have a variety of wines for visitors to their booth to sample and the opportunity to meet-and-greet with representatives of some of the incredible wineries to learn more about what it is they do and what to expect during a visit to their tasting room.

Be sure to stop by their booth to learn more about the upcoming events the NBWA will be hosting this year, ranging from educational seminars for members to wine auctions.

“We love talking about wine and wineries to people,” said Ross. “While there are many activities to occupy your time when visiting this beautiful area, adding in some winery visits is like the icing on the cake of a great visit.”

And those activities in the area include the ever-popular Penti-Con, returning for its fifth year and its second at the TRUE Expo, with Lillian Knelsen, who sits as chair on the Penti-Con board, said has a “wonderful atmosphere.”

“Everyone who is there wants to build the community,” she said. “It’s great to be able to mingle when it’s not business hours.”

The Penti-Con is, as Knelsen explains, is “Penticton's Annual Pop Culture Festival. We welcome cosplayers, comic lovers, writers, artists and gamers to our weekend event. It's a great chance to take part in competitions, panels, and workshops, all while meeting like-minded people.”

Pop by their booth to learn more about the pop-culture festival, which has “some fun things in the works for our amazing community,” said Knelsen.

Also returning to the Expo this year is the Penticton Beer Blocks, representing a collective of the eight family-friendly breweries within Penticton.

“It’s a great way to be able to talk about what we are doing as a collective,” said Kim Lawton, the marketing director at Cannery Brewing, speaking on behalf of the collective.

“I think that the craft beer scene here has exploded because our breweries offer great

experiences for people,” she continued. “Our taprooms have evolved into community hubs where people of all ages and demographics gather to celebrate, to listen to music, to attend events all while enjoying their craft beer with family and friends.”

Lawton explained Penticton has been a leader in the B.C. craft brewery scene for more than 25 years, “with a strong collaborative community.”

The Penticton Beer Blocks booth will be pouring samples and hosting representatives from the breweries to chat with guests. Lawton encourages those who visit to enter their name in the draw for a chance to win tickets for the upcoming Fest of Ale, taking place on Apr. 14 and 15.

Also on site will be Penticton’s Sun n’ Sup, the area’s only full service stand up paddleboarding shop, offering rentals, lessons and merchandise for sale.

Don’t forget Hoodoo Adventures, which offers tours ranging from biking, hiking, climbing, kayaking and canoeing to of course - wineries! Hoodoo Adventures will also have a booth on site with more information sharing their love for outdoor adventures.

And it wouldn’t be a Penticton tourism expo without featuring some of the classics, including booths dedicated to the ever-popular Elvis Festival, Penticton Scottish Festival, and the Penticton Peach Festival.

The Expo runs Sunday, Apr. 2, from 11 a.m, to 4 p.m. and admission for the public is free.

For more information, visit visitpenticton.com