The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a mom-and-son cat duo now available for adoption

Casey Richardson

A momma cat and her son, who are described as "the most bonded loving pair of cats you'll ever meet," are looking for a forever home together being cared for by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Beth is only six years old and her son Rick is just about two.

"Rick is a big guy who has an even bigger heart. He loves his belly rubs and loves his attention. He's just shy when he first meets people," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"We have his mom Beth who is also looking to go home with him. They are so bonded. It's incredible to watch. She is more outgoing, loves attention, loves catnip and loves to play."

The team is looking for a home for these two where they can feel comfortable growing out of their shells a little more.

"You wouldn't know the age difference between these guys. They both can play all day and love attention."

f you are interested in meeting these two or some of the other cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]