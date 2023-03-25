South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver closed Saturday overnight due to short staffing

Photo: File photo

Interior Health has announced a temporary service interruption at the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department in Oliver on Saturday due to an "unexpected limited physician availability."

From 10 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital," IH said in a press release.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.