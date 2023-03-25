Artists show off sculpture skills at Penticton's Ignites The Arts festival

Artists of all skill levels got their hands into sculpture creation in Penticton on Saturday, as part of the community week events with the inaugural Ignite the Arts Festival.

The Sculpture Day event takes place along Martin Street during the Art Walk. Skilled sculptors got to work bringing their creations to life.

Talented mural painters were adding a burst of colour to the surrounding area and the artisan market featured plenty of different works on display to purchase.

Live music is also running until 4 p.m.

Locals had the chance to enter the family sculpture contest for a chance to win cash prizes.

Events will continue running every day until Sunday, April 3 and the full schedule can be found online here.