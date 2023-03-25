Abandoned Rail Brewing Co. celebrates a year along the Naramata Bench

Photo: @abandonedrailbrewco

Penticton’s eighth brewery has reached its one-year milestone sitting alongside the KVR Trail and serving up pints along with apple slushies.

Abandoned Rail Brewing Co. is celebrating its anniversary with a special event on Sunday, hosting live music and food trucks on their property.

Front of House Manager Joshua Brooks said they will also be releasing three new beers.

"We're stoked to kind of feel that spring energy come around," he added. "It's been an interesting year, up on the bench being open through the wintertime but spring and last summer was incredible."

The traffic along the KVR Trail really added to the brewery's business.

"Getting all the families in town for the summer off on the bikes. It was great, and super fun to kind of see the groups and tours that came through this year."

The apple trees on the property continue to be used to make the previous store's locally known favourite, the old Trail Fruit Store and More apple slushies. The volume increased some much that Brooks said the brewery had to purchase apples from nearby orchards.

And by offering programs like craft cocktails nights throughout the winter, Brooks said they were busy enough to stay open throughout the entire winter.

"It was a fun year to come around on. We got two awards this season, two gold medals. So that was kind of great, being first out of the gates. I think it's been an overall success this year."

Come May, a new food truck will be set up in the parking lot of the brewery.

"We have some menu changes for spring to announce come April so we're kind of stoked to get through the winter."

The brewery is inviting the community to come out on Sunday and celebrate its anniversary, with giveaways planned throughout the day. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The major Abandoned Rail prize pack will be given away on Saturday night, which includes:

2x day e-bike rentals from Penticton e-kruise

Wayne & Freda gift certificate & mug

One night stay at the Penticton Ramada Hotel

Pizzeria Tratto gift certificate

Gift certificate from Abandoned Rail & swag (2x hats, 2x crewnecks, 2x tote bags)



To enter head to their Instagram here for more information. Contest entry closes Saturday at 7 p.m.

To find out more about business hours and updates, visit their website here.