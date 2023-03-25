Penticton Mayor, council member heading to Victoria for new housing and mental health supports

Photo: File photo

A Penticton city council delegation will be appearing in Victoria early next week to find opportunities with the provincial government in housing and new mental health supports.

In a news release the city said that are seeking to find common ground with the province hvaing committed to major investments in these areas.

“We are a new council, with clear priorities, and we want to make sure the provincial government is aware of our desire to work together to deal on these challenging issues,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in the release.

“It’s important to put Penticton’s problems and solutions in front of the people who are going to be making funding decisions. As a municipality, we are now facing big city problems and we must have partners to deal with them appropriately. Face-to-face meetings with the ministers ensures the province is aware of our needs and our willingness to find answers.”

During the two-day trip to Victoria, the delegation will meet with:

Premier David Eby

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and representatives from BC Housing

Lisa Helps, the premier’s special advisor on housing

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang

Members of the Official Opposition



The mayor and Councillor Amelia Boultbee, along with one staff member, will be in Victoria on Monday and Tuesday. The total expected cost is $5,000.