Hedley and Upper Similkameen Indian Band FireSmart seminar rescheduled for April

Photo: File photo

The FireSmart seminar in Hedley which was scheduled for this Saturday, March 25, has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 23.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen their FireSmart event, alongside the Hedley and Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB) FireSmart Committee, will be held in the next month from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The seminar takes place at the Hedley Centre at 789 Scott Avenue.

A guest speaker from the BC Ministry of Forests will be at the seminar to:

Update the 2023 FireSmart program and initiatives in the region

Provide information on the locations of planned fire mitigation in the area

Offer an in-depth look at wildfire efforts that took place in 2022 in the Apex community

There will be door prizes and refreshments for attendees.

For further information, head to firesmart.rdos.bc.ca or contact Sean Vaisler, RDOS Manager of Emergency Services.