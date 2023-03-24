Princeton announces movement on fixing water system after permit finally approved

Photo: Town of Princeton

Princeton is inching closer to having potable water available for all residents again after the town received word their permits to get the infrastructure construction going were approved on Friday.

Since the floods of November 2021 knocked out drinking water for 60-plus per cent of our community, residents have been relying on water stations and remained on a boil-water notice.

The town worked on getting water lines under the river replaced and completing the twinning of the sewer line without disturbing the river itself.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said the next stage will be to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) and start construction after a candidate is chosen.

"We can start construction as soon as we have a contractor in place," he said.

The timeline for project completion is still "up in the air" at this point according to Coyne, noting the ongoing supply chain issues.

But the overall announcement is exciting for the town.

"It feels like it's been forever," Coyne added with a laugh. " I have to give credit where credit's due, this really, I believe was a team effort. Our staff did an amazing job and the work with our MLA has been amazing and our engineers have been just troopers to this whole thing, and I can't thank them enough."

The town will continue to update the community as more information becomes available.

"We're gonna work as fast as we can and get this up and running."