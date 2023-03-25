'I'm gonna shoot you': Police chase ending in West Kelowna starts with wild confrontation near Penticton

A police chase that ended in a crash in West Kelowna had a wild start Friday morning in the hills above Penticton.

Electrician Tyler Stuckey says he received a call from the owner of a home on Carmi Road where he recently had installed a security system.

“The alarms were going off, he called the police and called us to go check it out — just in case the police took their time,” Stuckey explained.

Stuckey and his project manager Mike Kalthenhaler arrived to find a Pontiac SUV in the driveway with a stolen electric bike on the roof.

“But we blocked off the driveway,” Stuckey said. He took out his phone and started recording at that point.

Stuckey, armed with a hammer and Kalthenhaler with bat, tried to prevent the two burglars, a man and woman, from leaving while the police were on their way.

“They're trying to get past us, they're trying to run us over, then the guy gets out and he's got a camshaft — like out of a vehicle — a really heavy weapon but not a very good one,” Stuckey said.

The man with the camshaft decided to not engage and instead made a break for the truck that was blocking them in.

“My buddy Mike gets in a tussle with him in the ditch and [the woman] starts trying to get out [of the Pontiac] but they had stolen an electric bike… she wasn't able to get out because the handles of the bike were blocking her window,” Stuckey said.

"So I went down to try and keep her in the vehicle and she pulled a gun on me and says ‘I'm gonna shoot you motherf**ker.’”

That sent Stuckey running and the video cuts off.

Stuckey said in the ensuing chaos, the woman fired the gun at Kalthenhaler, and at that point they realized it was only an airgun.

The pair of burglars then took off on foot down Carmi Road to a neighbouring house.

“I'm yelling at the neighbours, ‘don't let them in, they’re armed and dangerous,’” Stuckey said, explaining the two entered the unlocked door of a nearby home and stole the keys to a white Toyota Tacoma.

The police had arrived at around this time and chased the thieves in the stolen truck down Carmi Road and into Penticton.

A police news release Friday said officers used “covert” tactics to follow the suspects in the stolen pickup all the way to West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

That is where home security footage captured the chase as it picked up speed again on McIvor Road. The stolen truck appears to have collided with an unmarked police vehicle at the end of Webber Road, before finally crashing near the corner of McIvor and Glenrosa Roads.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

For his part, Stuckey said he had no idea what he was in for when going to check on the home outside Penticton.

“I wasn't up there ready to confront these people. We knew the cops were on their way. And we were more assuming that, you know, come in, they'll be like, sh*t, we got nowhere to go — and cops would come and arrest them,” Stuckey said. “But they would rather try to kill us.”

“She had a knife, he had the camshaft. He also had a pocket knife that he pulled out at one point.”

“I’m just trying to warn people how brazen these people are,” Stuckey continued. "Don't confront them without weapons.”

“I got two kids at home, like young kids,” he said. “I wouldn't have gone if I thought if I knew it was going to be like that. I legit thought it was kids screwing around up there.”

RCMP say the two suspects are being held in custody as they await a court date. Charges have not been announced yet.