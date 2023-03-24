Large police presence at one Keremeos property

Photo: Brian Helm

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

There is major police presence at a Keremeos property, likely the convoy of Emergency Response Team RCMP units that screamed down Highway 97 through Penticton earlier Friday afternoon.

Drone footage from above the property in the 100 block of 9th Avenue shows more than a dozen unmarked and marked police vehicles, some extremely heavy-duty.

Nearby residents allege to Castanet that it is a property with a reputation for trouble in the community.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: 12: p.m.

The RCMP's tactical Emergency Response Team has been seen speeding through the Central Okanagan heading toward Penticton.

Witnesses say as many as 11 vehicles with lights and sirens blaring were seen moving south on Highway 97 entering Penticton.

RCMP senior media relations officer S/Sgt. Kris Clark tells Castanet News RCMP have set up containment with regards to a residence believed to be involved in the theft of firearms.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team has been called in.," says Clark.

He was unable to indicate which community the team was heading to.

Clark says the incident is not related to one in Glenrosa where police appeared to be pursuing a white pickup truck.