10-day arts extravaganza Ignite the Arts Penticton launches Friday

Photo: Ignite the Arts Festival

Tonight's the night — the Ignite the Arts Community Week begins in Penticton, boasting a schedule packed with artistic activities, exhibits and shows for the whole city to enjoy.

It all kicks off Friday night with a "Parade for No Reason," which is free for the community to attend, at the Penticton Art Gallery. People of all ages are invited to come down and help spread some joy. Costumes and decorated bikes and strollers are encouraged!

Then, for the rest of the week, enjoy a variety of workshops, activities and celebrations for the whole family. Some are free and some are ticketed, and the full lineup can be found online here.

Following Community Week, Ignite the Arts continues into Festival Weekend, March 31 to April 2.

The weekend's musical lineup features over 50 musical acts with something for everyone, from folk and rock to reggae, electronica and hip hop, as well as kids programming.

Tickets are $125 for the whole Festival Weekend, including a $15 voucher to spend on artist merchandise or the local venues. Youth tickets for those 13-18 are $25 and kids under 12 are free.

For more information on tickets and the whole ten-day extravaganza including the musical lineup, click here.