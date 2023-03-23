Kaleden playground getting safety and accessibility facelift

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has determined that the playground at Pioneer Park in Kaleden needs an upgrade to meet national safety standards.

Currently, the playground surface is made from pea gravel, which the RDOS describes as "an outdated product with significant disadvantages related to wheelchair accessibility, maintenance costs, and general safety."

It is also no longer available for purchase.



The gravel will be replaced with mulch.

"Recent research has shown that this product improves user experience of playgrounds by allowing for wheelchair accessibility and reducing impact," reads a news release from the RDOS.

"Additional improvements include lowering insect infestation and fungal growth, decreasing the mess of loose materials such as pea gravel, and allowing for adequate drainage which will lower long-term maintenance costs."