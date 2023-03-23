City of Penticton offers rewards program to incentivize dog owners to licence their pets

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton has introduced new incentives to encourage residents to licence their furry friends.

Having a licence for dogs is legally required in the city if the dog is more than three months old. To encourage more compliance with the bylaw, the city has partnered with local businesses to offer special rates, services or discounts for those with active dog licences.

"Dog owners with current tags can pick up their Paw Perks Rewards card ... and start redeeming perks at select locations," reads a news release from the city issued Thursday.

Participating businesses include dog trainers, pet supply stores and more. For a full list, click here.

Licenced dog owners can pick up their rewards card at Penticton Animal Care and Control Services 2330 Dartmouth Drive Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Penticton offers permanent dog tags, which are renewed annually for a fee. Licences can be purchased at City Hall or the Animal Care and Control Services facility.