Tulameen fire chief honoured with Medal of Good Citizenship for tireless work during the 2021 floods

Photo: Casey Richardson Tulameen Fire Chief Jody Woodford receives her Medal of Good Citizenship, pinned on by Minister Bowinnn Ma and MLA Roly Russel

Tulameen fire chief Jody Woodford was officially presented with a Medal of Good Citizenship on Wednesday afternoon, earned for her years of tireless help and leadership in her community including during recent devastating floods.

Bowinn Ma, B.C. minister of emergency management and climate readiness, presented Woodford with the award Wednesday alongside Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

"The Medal of Good Citizenship is given to those people who give of themselves in extraordinary ways," Ma said.

"People who live in Princeton, Coalmont, or the surrounding areas, will know that during the 2021 atmospheric river events, people were called upon to do things and just support each other in ways that they have never done.

Entire towns were filled with heroes ... but even amongst entire communities of heroes, there will be those among us who shine so bright that even their peers notice through some of the darkest times that communities have faced. One of those people is you, Jody."

Woodford has spent years giving back, volunteering as a regular firefighter for a full decade before becoming chief in 2008, a position she has held ever since.

Russell thanked Woodford for her long run of commitment to the community.

"The stories that we hear from the community, the footage that I've seen, is really remarkable, and I think that that community has an enormous debt of gratitude to you, chief, for what you did," he said, with emotion in his voice.

Woodford thanked the community members and fellow firefighters for all stepping up to help out during the natural disaster.

The small town was entirely without phone service, and only pockets had power, at the height of the floods. When floodwaters began to rise, residents, visitors and emergency crews had to make split-second decisions to evacuate alive.

"I see a lot of community members that worked together because there was no way I could do this by myself in that situation and took hundreds of people to contribute to get us through that stage," Woodford said.

"I'd like to accept this award and medal in memory of the people that lost their lives during the natural disaster in November."

Woodford herself was evacuated from her home.

"I really appreciate and I'm very proud of my firefighters that stood by me even though they were wet and out of their homes too ... No matter how much I asked for an outlandish thing, they stepped up even when trying to find a rowboat to take water to some of the seniors that were beyond the point where I could walk to."

Woodford has previously received the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award in 2014 and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers in 2016.

Photo: Casey Richardson