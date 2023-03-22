Penticton set to resume metered pay parking downtown after winter hiatus

Photo: Chelsea Powrie

The City of Penticton is reminding residents that a temporary free metered street parking period is coming to an end in anticipation of tourist season.

City council voted in late 2022 to suspend the metered parking in select areas of downtown, after introduction of the program in 2021 faced backlash from downtown businesses.

The aim was to give locals a break during the slower winter season and encourage shopping downtown.

The three-month break is now expiring. On March 31, regular $2 per hour rates at metered spots downtown will resume.

"Residents are reminded of a free two-hour parking lot available in the Braeburn lot at 200 Block Backstreet Blvd. until April 30, 2023, provided by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association," reads a news release from the city Wednesday.

Bylaw service members will begin removing hoods from the meters in the coming weeks to do maintenance and install new tap-friendly functionality, but the rates do not resume until the end of the month.

Any questions can be directed to bylaw at 250-490-2440.