Princeton finally welcoming temporary homes for seniors displaced by 2021 flooding

Photo: Casey Richardson Temporary housing for seniors displaced by 2021 flooding in Princeton finally close to completion.

More than a year after devastating floods ravaged Princeton, new temporary homes for displaced seniors will soon open.

In November 2021, many areas in southern B.C. including Princeton and the Similkameen Valley were hit hard by floodwaters that ruined homes and damaged local infrastructure.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, provincial and local authorities announced the temporary modular development of 20 homes specifically for displaced seniors will be welcoming residents on May 1.

The Province provided approximately $1.4 million for the project and BC Housing will provide approximately $32,000 in annual operating funding.

The Town of Princeton provided the land for the building on a five-year lease. BC Housing is in discussions with the town and other partners to secure a permanent replacement housing project.

The new homes will be operated by PDCSS, and are located in the Stan Thompson Industrial Park. Seniors previously living in the severely flood-damaged Silver Crest apartment buildings who have not been able to find housing elsewhere will be moving in, paying the same rental rates they had prior to the floods.

Remaining units will be made available to other eligible Princeton seniors.

Castanet's Casey Richardson was on scene Wednesday for this announcement and others in Princeton, and will have more to come.