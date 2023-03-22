High-flying stunt divers coming to Peach Fest in Penticton

Photo: Peach Fest

A high-flying show is set to splash into the Penticton Peach Festival this summer.



The Flying Fools High Dive Show, presented by RPR Heating, will perform in Okanagan Lake Park from Aug. 10-13 for their first appearance in Penticton in seven years.



The Flying Fools, of Quebec, feature divers jumping into a water-filled tank, in the middle of the park, from heights of three, six, nine and 25 metres. Up to five acrobats will dive at once in coordination that will thrill and delight.



Yves Milord, spokesman for the Flying Fools, said they are thrilled to be returning Peach Fest.



"We love performing in Penticton," Milord said. "The crowds are fantastic and what a venue ... right on the shore of Okanagan Lake."



In addition to being a world-class diver, Milord been a consultant for Cirque du Soleil and was in charge of the Canadian team at the world cliff diving championships in Mexico.



"Thanks to our sponsors, like RPR Heating, we are able to bring in world-class entertainment like the Flying Fools," said Shawna Guitard, Peach Festival president.



Admission is free to Flying Fools, along with all other entertainment at Peach Fest.

The 76th annual Peach Festival is scheduled Aug. 9-13. For more information click here.

