$3M cost hike for South Main roundabout leaves Penticton council frustrated

Proposed improvements including a roundabout to Penticton's so-called "Point Intersection," the cost of which has now ballooned by $3M

Penticton city council needs to circle back to a decision about a long-planned roundabout after an unexpected jump in price.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard the latest update on the "Point Intersection" plan, which would see a roundabout on South Main Street at Galt Avenue and Pineview Road, in order to organize the traffic in the notoriously confusing and busy area.

The project's origin stretches back to 2005 with the city's Master Transportation Plan, and in subsequent years, the problem of that unique road configuration has been frequently discussed.

A roundabout was decided upon after a cost-analysis comparing it to signalization came out relatively the same.

Since then, the city has made land acquisitions, like the Shielings Motel, to facilitate the construction.

The project also includes sidewalk and asphalt improvements, electrical, sewer and water upgrades, and a leg of the lake-to-lake bike route from Kinney to Galt avenues, in addition to the roundabout.

Cost estimates have ballooned, with the expected price for the whole project now $3.16 million over what was originally approved by the previous council and carried forward into 2023.

Since the costs have changed, the matter needs another round of approval from council, rather than relying on the previous council's approval at a different price point.

Coun. Amelia Boultbee was not impressed.

"It is absolutely shocking to me that [after] we passed a budget with an over 9 per cent increase to taxpayers, the very next day and on our very next agenda, we have a capital project for $10 million with $3 million in cost overruns," Boultbee said.

"I have personally not seen the underlying report saying that we need this. I'm not saying that [the reasons] don't exist. But I would like to encourage my fellow councillors to keep in mind that we have an entire year ahead of us. We're going to have other capital projects that come before us. I don't think it's responsible to blow this much money just days after the budget."

Dixon acknowledged the timing is frustrating for council, and explained staff were working right up until Thursday night, after budget deliberations had concluded, to get the proposal ready for publication in the agenda which was published Friday.

"We were simply trying to make sure we could paint a very full fulsome picture for council in order to make an informed decision today," Dixon said.

Others on council expressed their concerns and asked questions in a lengthy debate.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield urged completing the project since it has been in the works for a long time and is important to address especially given the growth in that area of town, but acknowledged the concerns of his council.

"It's a dysfunctional intersection. It's absolutely dysfunctional," Bloomfield said.

"It might have been good 40 years ago, 50 years ago and the population was half what it is now. But today anybody who tries to navigate it at present ... it's just a lesson in frustration."

He suggested putting off any decision until a broader information and background session can be held with council and staff, specifically keeping in mind the three councillors at the table who are new to the job.

Council agreed unanimously.

They will discuss the matter at a later date. One possibility raised by Coun. Isaac Gilbert is using part of a recently-announced $7.1 million grant earmarked for infrastructure improvements to offset the balloon in costs.

Council's next meeting is April 3.