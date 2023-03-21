More bylaw officer powers pass first reading at city council

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council has taken its first step towards supporting expanded legal authorities for local bylaw officers.

At Tuesday's meeting, council unanimously supported the Safe Public Spaces Bylaw, part of a movement to take the load off local RCMP officers for minor, non-violent calls for service under the definition of public nuisance.

It aims to allow bylaw officers to do more than just ask people to move along or threaten to call police.

"Calls of a community safety, livability or security nature [have seen] a huge increase, the large majority of calls that we are receiving fall into that bucket," explained Blake Laven, city director of developmental services, adding there is no official municipal bylaw that people are breaking associated with many of those.

"People sleeping in in doorways, people panhandling in a drive-thru, people taking over public bathrooms ... calls from business owners that there's somebody in a state ... they call our community safety officers."

The proposed bylaw also gives officers the authority to confiscate banned material found in listed prohibited public spaces like parks, bus stops, malls, drive-thrus, schools etcetera, including controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

A noted exception for drug instances is for harm reduction workers and safe consumption sites.

At Tuesday's meeting, council voted to give the new bylaw a first reading, sending it to the public and provincial health officers for review and engagement.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was in full support of the first reading.

"This bylaw is about helping the people that need the help. This is about helping them get the the services that they need," Bloomfield said.

"It's not just about being punitive and handing out fines, that's not where we're going with this."

Bylaw services manger Tina Mercier previously noted she and her team are familiar with many of the street-entrenched individuals in the city, and that they offer to assist in finding appropriate social services when the help is welcomed.

Final decisions on the bylaw will be put to vote later in the spring after public engagement.