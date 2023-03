Casey Richardson

A Summerland resident captured an unusually bright flash in the sky on their doorbell camera on Sunday.

The woman shared the video to a local Facebook page, hoping to see if anyone else’s doorbell camera picked up the light at 12:08 a.m.

So far, nobody has said so.

The woman told Castanet she has "no idea" what it may have been.

