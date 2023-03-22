Osoyoos wildlife photographer catches video of snake swarm emerging from den

Contributed Kathryn Iles

An Osoyoos wildlife photographer was rewarded with "garter snakes en masse" on Saturday, visiting her favourite spot to find the reptiles coming out for spring.

Kathryn Iles said that she was by a water source just north of Osoyoos, a site they have gone to in the spring for the past four years to spot snakes emerging.

"We went around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, the temperature had gone up to about 13 degrees and was mostly sunny," she added.

According to the University of British Columbia, these snakes have broad habitat preferences, including grasslands and forests, and are commonly associated with aquatic environments.

Reproduction occurs in the spring and the snakes will emerge in the vicinity of the den site.

There are quite a few grassland snakes – including multiple species of garter snakes – throughout the Okanagan and province that are completely harmless.