Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen looking at age-friendly communities

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is working on an "Age-Friendly Action Plan" in one of its regions, hoping to develop strategies to ensure the needs of aging citizens are catered to appropriately.

The assessment is focused on Electoral Area I, which encompasses Apex, Kaleden, Skaha West and Twin Lakes.

Funding has been provided through the BC Ministry of Health, BC Healthy Communities Age-Friendly Communities Grant Program, and will go towards studying eight dimensions of age-friendly communities: outdoor spaces and buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services, that allow people to age with dignity, security and good health.

"The Regional District is excited to begin the age-friendly assessment this spring,” said Subrina Monteith, Area I director.

"The information gathered will help develop an Age-Friendly Action Plan to guide RDOS Recreation in making communities more accessible and inclusive for older adults. The Regional District encourages community members to share your thoughts and opinions on making the community more age-friendly."

The assessment includes a citizen survey, which is live now online here. Paper copies can be mailed upon request, or can be picked up at the RDOS head office in Penticton. The survey is open until April 21.

Along with the survey, the RDOS will be conducting community engagement activities like facilitated focus groups and interviews with residents, caregivers and service providers.

