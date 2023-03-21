Discovery House's "Soup is Good Food" fundraiser sells nearly 3,000 to raise more than $20K

Photo: Discovery House

Pentictonites were slurping down homemade soups by the buckets over the last five weeks, helping provide much-needed support for a local recovery program.

Discovery House’s annual "Soup Is Good Food" fundraiser saw another successful run, serving nearly 3000 soups. Of those orders, 700 were purchased to be donated to the Elks Club Purple Pantry, the Salvation Army Foodbank and directly to those on the street.

In total, the fundraiser amassed $20,439.

Funds raised support subsidizing drug and alcohol recovery beds for the men at Discovery House, which is always in need of support since the program subsidizes approximately 75 per cent of the cost for clients to go through the intensive treatment program.