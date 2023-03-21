Apex Freestyle Club fundraising through online auction

Photo: Apex Freestyle Club

The Apex Freestyle Club at Apex Mountain Resort is running an online auction to help fund their efforts to give kids opportunities in the sport.

Live online now until April 1, bid on a variety of local goods and services including winery experiences, handmade artisanal crafts, ski gear, gift certificates and more.

All proceeds will go back to the club, which counts among its members kids of all ages and abilities from newcomers to high-performance athletes.

"Your donation will help keep our club running with affordable fees for all families while also providing world class facilities including a landing bag and water ramps that attract national teams for training camps and events," reads a news release from the club.

Check out the items up for auction and place a bid before April 1 online here.