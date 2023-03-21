Summerland Ornamental Gardens hosting volunteer fair to draw in more helping hands

Photo: Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens is in need of some helping hands to spruce up their beloved flower beds and gardens.

The gardens will be hosting a drop in volunteer fair to attract new members at the start of April.

Since 1991, the hands of many have attended to the fifteen acres of trees, shrubs, flowers, lawns, vines and vegetables that have been enhanced and maintained by volunteer teams, who work in the rain, cold, heat and sometimes ideal conditions.

"We have numerous volunteers who come back faithfully year after year to work in the beds, enjoy the camaraderie, and take in the beauty of the results of their labour," the gardens shared.

The team has dealt with climate change, water conservation and dwindling pollinators in their challenges to preserve the 107-year-old historical garden.

Those interested in learning more can come to check out the gardens at their April 1 event from 10 a.m. until noon.