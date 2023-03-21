Fake gun pulled on woman trying to recover stolen bike in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man was arrested after allegedly pointing a replica gun at a woman attempting to recover her stolen bicycle.

On March 16, RCMP responded to a call at Fairford Avenue and Industrial Avenue.

A woman had spotted what she believed was her bicycle, recently stolen, and grabbed it to walk away with it. When she did so, a man, 33-year-old Anthony Muskego, allegedly tried to stop her and pointed what looked like a gun at her.

The woman was able to get into her vehicle and call police.

RCMP arrived and arrested Muskego without incident. After inspection, it turned out the gun was a replica.

Despite it being a replica, Muskego was held in custody and charged with pointing a firearm, as it is still illegal to show or use an imitation hand gun in a public place.

"The detail found in replica firearms sold today, being accurate to those of real ones, are of great concern for officers, as it makes it difficult to tell if they’re real or fake,” says Cpl. James Grandy.

“Due to the inherit risks, we want to stress, that should a member of the public believe they’ve spotted stolen property, call police and not approach and try to retrieve it themselves."