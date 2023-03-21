Summerland grad class fundraising for Dry Grad events, hoping to cement connection despite pandemic interruptions

Photo: Pixabay

After an unusual and disjointed high school experience due to the pandemic, the 2023 grad class of Summerland Secondary School is hoping the community will help them come together for an unforgettable send off.

The SSS Dry Grad fundraiser is now underway, selling manure and apples in support of the students' dreams for end-of-year activities that they hope will cement their connection, despite years spent splintered.

One of the student organizers, Scarlett Bloom, said this has been an odd high school experience for her class.

"We spent our last half of Grade 9 virtually, and then for the entirety of Grade 10, we had a very interesting system [with virtual learning], and I think it was about 30 per cent of students chose to stay at home. Probably more than that," Bloom explained.

"It just felt very, very disconnected ... it has been really hard on everyone."

That's why this year's grad activities are especially important to Bloom and her peers. Money from the fundraiser will go to Dry Grad celebrations, prom, and a class trip to Revelstoke.

"We're hoping it all brings us together for the last bit of the year and end sit off on a good note," Bloom said.

"Hopefully we can put all of the bad stuff behind us and look forward to a really bright year. It's definitely been something that's been the light at the end of the tunnel."

The fundraiser is offering 35-pound mushroom manure bags at $8 per bag or five bags for $35, and 10-pound bags of ambrosia apples at $15 per bag.

Delivery is free in Summerland on April 15 and 16, and out of town orders can be picked up at the Apple Barn.

Orders are due by April 8, and inquiries can be made to Monique Porter at 250-490-7896 or [email protected]

Bloom and the rest of her class are grateful for the support of the community.

"We know how hard things are right now. And we really appreciate any little bit of support that anybody's giving us!"