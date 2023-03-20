Penticton Rotary seeking gently used books, games for annual fundraiser

Photo: Pixabay

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is hosting its annual book sale, in support of the ongoing work they do in the region supporting non-profit organizations and community initiatives.

From April 1 to 15, the club is collecting gently used books, games and puzzles which they will then re-sell, with all proceeds going back into the community.

Anyone with donations can drop them off through that period at Save On Foods and IGA during opening hours, and the Penticton Curling Rink from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 8 to Sunday, April 9 and Saturday, April 15 to Sunday, April 16.

The book sale itself will then take place Tuesday, April 18 to Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The sale will take place at the Penticton Curling Rink.

For more information on the book sale and the Rotary Club's work in general, click here.