Penticton close to getting federal approval for youth crime prevention programming plans

Photo: Castanet

A City of Penticton proposal on how to spend $1 million of federal funding in support of youth crime prevention is closing in on final approval.

The money, which come's from Canada's Building Safer Communities Fund, will be utilized pending approval of Penticton's plan.

“Council has set a clear direction to make our community safe and resilient and partnerships like this one with the federal government play an important role,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a news release Monday.

“This is a made-in-Penticton solution that reflects our needs and how we can invest now to stop potential criminal activity in the future. This is another step towards our goal of a community where everyone feels safe and appreciated.”

Following community-based research and local engagements with both youth-serving organizations and youth, three categories were identified for support: school-based supports, a joint youth peer and community safety outreach program, and Syilx-specific wellness supports that focus on Indigenous youth.

“From the start of this project, youth-serving organizations expressed an interest to work in collaboration with one another,” says Jamie Lloyd-Smith, Penticton's social development specialist.

“By building consensus with partners, we have been able to design a holistic program that supports youth in these three key areas, and by creating a larger program designed for youth that involves more organizations. This really is a win-win for the youth, the groups and the community.”

Details of the programs and lead agencies will be announced following final approval from the federal government. That approval, according to the city, is expected by the end of June.