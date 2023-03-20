Penticton RCMP seeking public help finding vehicle suspected behind catalytic converter thefts

Photo: RCMP Vehicle suspected to be associated with catalytic converter thefts.

Penticton RCMP are investigating multiple reports of catalytic converter thefts in the area, asking the public to keep an eye out for one particular suspect vehicle

The vehicle is described as a beige or white Chevrolet Tahoe with a temporary operators permit in the back rear window.

According to RCMP Sgt. Laurie Rock, that vehicle has been associated with two to four different potential thieves, and is described as having "a very loud muffler."

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local detachment or 911.