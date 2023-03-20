Penticton council to discuss prisoner release data from Okanagan Correctional Centre

Photo: Castanet Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver

A Penticton councillor's question about where prisoners go after release from the nearby correctional centre has been answered.

Coun. Helena Konanz made a motion in late 2022 for a "fact-finding mission," asking the province for the number of individuals in custody who have been released in the last 12 months from the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) [near] Oliver and dropped off in Penticton, as well as other relevant information."

BC Corrections is obligated to facilitate released offenders' return to the community in which they were sentenced, providing "the means necessary to return home, or to another location that is considered reasonable," according to a previous statement from the organization.

Konanz wanted proof, ostensibly in response to a long-standing worry from some in the community that OCC's presence in the South Okanagan since 2017 has contributed to prisoners on release being dumped nearby and engaging in crime.

Her motion, with a follow-up tweak from Coun. Ryan Graham to invite the OCC warden to attend a council meeting, found almost unanimous support.

At Tuesday's meeting, council will receive the results of their request, which includes a complete breakdown of releases from OCC by month in 2022 — the local court where the offence was heard by a judge, and the community in which the offender, alleged or proven, was released.

Data: City of Penticton/BC Corrections

The data also explains the reasoning behind prisoners on release being sent to other locations.

For example, in February 2022, an inmate was released to Penticton despite the offence having occurred within the Kelowna court jurisdiction, because they resided in Penticton. The majority of reasons for transport were due to residency.

In one instance in March, an offence processed in Victoria court resulted in a return to Penticton to pick up an impounded vehicle.

Other reasons for transport either into or out of the Penticton court system's area of jurisdiction included access to treatment centres, access to housing, reporting conditions or federal sentences.

The material, obtained through a city staff access request for provincial records, is included in Tuesday's council agenda package.

Some members of council spent time at OCC on Jan. 18, hearing from OCC staff about "operations and current challenges."

Council will discuss the information included in the latest update on Tuesday.

The full agenda, including the OCC data, can be found here.