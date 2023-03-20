Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen participating in survey to take the pulse of the community

Photo: CFSOS

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is participating in a national survey measuring the well-being of local communities, and now needs local peoples' input.

The Vital Signs 2023 project will "measure the well-being of communities in the South Okanagan Similkameen, using data and information from issue areas including health, education, arts and culture, the environment, the economy... and more," according to a CFSOS news release.

Local observations are pivotal to the success of the report, which is why citizens are invited to fill out the online survey, available until April 14.

"Please share the survey with your family, friends, neighbours and coworkers," reads the news release.

Anyone who completes the survey will be eligible to enter a draw for one of five $100 gift cards. The draw will take place in April and winners will be notified by email.

CFSOS has been partaking in the Vital Signs survey since 2011.

To learn more and to take the survey, click here.