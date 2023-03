Photo: Contributed

A number of hedges reportedly went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

A Kelowna resident who was driving home from Penticton came arose the blaze just after 4 p.m.

The resident tells Castanet smoke was highly visible and the fire is believed to be along Pine Hills Drive burning in multiple hedges.

The resident says the Penticton Fire Department is on the scene.

Castanet has reached out to the fire department for more details.