The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has rambunctious little kittens for adoption

Casey Richardson

Kittens have started to appear in bundles to adopt from the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Two rambunctious little boys named John and Paul, are excited about the possibility of an adventure with their new forever family.

"These incredible boys are just two of the abundant pairs of brothers that we have available," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"We have so many wonderful kittens coming up who are available for adoption and we are just looking for the right people who want to take home to wonderful new friends."

If you are interested in meeting these two wonderful boys or some of the other cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]