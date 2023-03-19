Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen celebrates 30 years of helping

Photo: Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen

To mark its 30th anniversary, the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is hosting two celebratory events.

The first event will be held on April 20 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, and the second Regional Celebration Event will be held on May 25 at the District Wine Village in Oliver.

Community leaders, builders, and supporters are invited to these free events to celebrate the combined achievements.

Established in 1991, the group of the volunteer board of directors has been working to help those who are seeking funding as a granting foundation.

According to the South Okanagan Similkameen branch, the Foundation manages over 150

Endowment Funds, $16 million in assets, and have directed more than $8.6 million to various projects and programs across the region.

The Foundation distributed over $1 million in grants and bursaries in 2022.

“We’ve really grown in both shape and size over the past decades,” Aaron McRann, CFSOS Executive Director, said.

“But the core of our work has always been about connecting local people with local charities and this event is a celebration of how far we’ve been able to come, thanks to this amazing community."

These celebration events, in partnership with venues that have been steadfast supporters of the community, will showcase several local musicians.

“When it came to partnering with the Community Foundation for this community celebration, it was an easy yes,” Brannigan Mosses, General Manager at Penticton Lakeside Resort, said in a press release.

“We’re in the business of tourism, however, our local community is integral to our day-to-day operations and helps shape our guest's experience. Having worked hand-in-hand with many charities throughout the years, we’re so excited for this celebration and encourage you to go get your tickets!”

Tickets are free or by donation and can be reserved by:

Phone: 250-493-9311

Email: [email protected]

Online: www.cfso.net/cfsos-30th-anniversary/