Local business donates more than $3K to South Okanagan Children's Charity

A Penticton store presented a $3,180 cheque to the South Okanagan Children's Charity this past week as a part of their ongoing work to contribute to bettering their local community.

Andrew Sheret Limited donated to continue to help the SOCC's work helping local families with travel costs to and from BC Children's Hospital, and with select medical expenses.

The community-minded, BC-Owned Company said they were very proud of their contributions to their local communities, which include scholarships to apprentice plumbers, hospital donations, community events and health care causes.

Throughout 2022, each of their 33 branches across British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan worked on fundraising initiatives. Penticton branch manager Mark Stephens and his team chose South Okanagan Children's Charity.

On top of helping local families with medical expenses, the SOCC also contributes to local projects that better the lives of children, such as parks, playgrounds and little libraries.

Learn more about the SOCC and the work they do online here.