Five Okanagan wineries showcasing at international trade fair in Germany

Photo: Poplar Grove Instagram

Sixteen Canadian wineries, including five from the Okanagan Valley, are going to be in the international spotlight at the ProWein International Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany next week.



Over three days more than 50,000 industry and media visitors from around the world will come to discover Canada’s cool climate wines.

The international trade fair for wines and spirits, which runs from March 19 to 21, will have 16 producers from two of Canada’s most predominant wine-growing regions exhibit together within the “Wines of Canada” Pavilion Hall.



The national pavilion will showcase premium red and white table wines, along with Icewine and sparkling wine, to highlight the diversity and quality of Canadian wines.

Sample tastings will include Chardonnay, Riesling, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Syrah and more.



“British Columbia wineries are thrilled to be returning to ProWein this year, where our wines will be shown alongside the best of the world,” Laura Kittmer, Director of Communications at Wine Growers British Columbia, said in a press release.

She is working as one of the organizers of the Canadian pavilion.

“We are proud to have a strong presence in sharing Canada’s exciting wine story at this year’s international show, and it's a great opportunity for our industry to build on the international recognition we have received for the quality of our wine and diversity of our terroir.”



“Canada is emerging as an exciting country for wine – most people are surprised to find out just how many world-class producers are making wine, ranging from small boutique operations to large modern wineries,” said Dr. Jamie Goode, well-known for his wine blog, wineanorak.com.

“The wines that have emerged are as diverse as the regions that make them, ranging from precise, mineral Rieslings to rich Bordeaux-style blends. And some of the top producers from Ontario and British Columbia are at ProWein”.



The list of participating Canadian wineries are:



British Columbia:

Arterra Wines Canada (Okanagan Valley)

Burrowing Owl Estate Winery

Moraine Winery

Phantom Creek Estates

Poplar Grove Winery



Ontario: