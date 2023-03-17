Okanagan comedy showrunner stepping back into spotlight in Penticton

Photo: Rob Balsdon

An Okanagan comedian who has recently been focused on bringing others to the stage is getting back behind the microphone himself.

On Wednesday, March 29 at Slackwater Brewing in Penticton, catch the man behind Train Wreck Comedy headlining his own show.

Rob Balsdon has been running his company Train Wreck since 2010, featuring the best of stand-up from all over North America.

In his own comedy career, Balsdon has shared the stage with the biggest names in Canadian comedy, like Gerry Dee (Mr. D), Brent Butt of Corner Gas fame and SNL alum Norm MacDonald.

Balsdon's brutal honesty comedy covers everything from parenthood and relationships to life's guilty pleasures, and he guarantees his stories show he has "been there and done it wrong" with humour.

The high-energy show will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Slackwater. Tickets are available online here.