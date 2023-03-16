Penticton will see 9.5 per cent tax hike as per 2023 budget

Photo: Contributed

After contention, a lengthy discussion and a narrow vote by council, Penticton finally has a 2023 budget plan.

Deliberations took place over three days this week, concluding shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, with council voting 4-3 in favour of a budget that will see a 9.5 per cent tax increase and that balances the general fund through surplus draw.

Disagreement amongst the six council members and mayor Thursday centred around the tax increase.

The previous elected council had used COVID-19 recovery grant money to offset tax increases, and during the pandemic, had decided to offer various breaks to taxpayers and utility users.

The ramifications for those decisions came due during this budget period.

Most of the sitting council is new as of November 2022, with Mayor Julius Bloomfield moving up from councillor to mayor, and Couns. Campbell Watt and James Miller retaining their roles.

City staff will return to council with a proposed 2023-2027 Financial Plan Bylaw for reading and adoption in April.

More to come.