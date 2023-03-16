Penticton Speedway Foundation changes name, but keeps on feeding hungry kids

Photo: Contributed

A local organization dedicated to making sure every Penticton kid has nutritious food in school recently donated $13,000 to the other local schools part of SD67 for their own breakfast programs.

Penticton Speedway Foundation has just announced their name change to "The Feedway Foundation".

The foundation runs five local breakfast clubs, serving between 800 and 1000 kids each week.

When originally established, the Penticton Speedway Foundation focused the majority of its fundraising efforts through 50/50 raffle tickets at race track events.

Johnny Aantjes sold the Penticton Speedway in 2021 to expand his pet and livestock feed stores, but the Aantjes family kept running "the Penticton Speedway Foundation" with the support of a dedicated group of board members and volunteers.

The foundation said the new owners of the Penticton Speedway will continue to support the fundraising initiatives started by the Feedway, but the primary support, fundraising efforts and hands-on work will come through the Feedway and its group of board members and community volunteers.

Money will continue to be raised through local fundraisers, grants, personal donations, business donations, raffles, 50-50s and more.

The Feedway said funds raised stay in the communities, and there are no admin fees or paid positions.

The group hopes to expand their fundraising initiatives and programs in the future into other markets where the Feedway stores operate (Grand Forks, Oliver and Keremeos).

"Although the name has changed, the focus of the Foundation is still helping kids, families and animals in our communities...with the main focus being breakfast clubs in local schools - feeding children."

Money raised enables the foundation to serve a nutritious breakfast, prepared by volunteers, five days a week, free of charge, to any student at these schools who wish to participate.

"Making the program open to any/all students helps break any stigmas attached to the program," the Feedway said.

A new fundraiser has been launched until March 31 by City Centre Fitness, with a silent auction in support of the foundation.

From Mach 15-31, items are available to bid on in person at 247 Martin Street Penticton, or on the City Centre Fitness Facebook page here.

Items for bid include donated gift cards, gift baskets, experiences, wine, and more from local businesses.