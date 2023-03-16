Alberni Street closed between Westminster Avenue and Vernon Avenue to complete Sheraton Hotel construction

Photo: City of Penticton

The new six-storey hotel in Penticton's north end is nearing completion, with the final round of construction closing off a section of Alberni Street on Thursday.

The hotel broke ground last April on the 105-room complex, which will have a rooftop patio, swimming pool and on-site restaurant.

Alberni Street is closed to motor vehicle traffic between Westminster Avenue and Vernon Avenue due to the work on the completion of the new Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at 903 Vernon Avenue.

The City of Penticton said residents in the area are advised to use alternate routes including Comox Street, Vernon Avenue and Creston Avenue.

The south end of Alberni Street at Eckhardt Avenue remains open for area residents as well as for visitors to the South Okanagan Events Centre to access parking.

This closure also affects the Alberni Street park-and-ride stops for Route #70. For more information, visit bctransit.com

The city said a review of the transportation network in the area is underway as part of planning for longer-term infrastructure upgrades to accommodate future development of the North Gateway.