Movie filmed in the Okanagan set for theatrical release this month

Photo: Until Branches Bend The Penticton Peach and waterfront feature prominently in a scene from Until Branches Bend.

The Penticton Peach gets a cameo in a Canadian Screen Award-nominated feature film that makes its theatrical debut this month.

Until Branches Bend was filmed on 16mm around the Okanagan Valley.

The movie is described as a “taut psychological drama”. The story revolves around a pregnant cannery worker (Grace Glowicki) who discovers an invasive insect in a peach. She struggles to convince her community of the danger posed by the insect at the same time as she faces her own struggle to seek an abortion.

Glowicki is the lead actor and filmmaker behind Until Branches Bend. The cast also includes Quelemia Sparrow (Motherland: Fort Salem), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and Antoine Des Rochers (Antigone).

Until Branches Bend had its world premiere at TIFF 2022 and is an official selection at SXSW, where it will make its US premiere. It won Best BC Film at the Vancouver International Film Festival, a CMPA IndieScreen Award and was nominated for two Canadian Screen Awards.

The Globe and Mail this week called the movie as deeply moving as it is upsetting."

The movie makes its theatrical debut in Canada on March 20 with showings in several cities, including at the Landmark Cinemas in Penticton and Kelowna. More dates to be announced here.