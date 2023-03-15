Penticton's first sports and fitness expo will showcase 15 different local groups

Photo: Contributed

Sports enthusiasts are invited to come to check out Penticton's first-ever fitness expo.

The Penticton Trade and Convention Center will be filled with local sports and fitness groups and businesses on March 19.

"We are excited to host this event," event organizer Jennifer Metituk said in a press release. "It's a fantastic opportunity for our community members to learn about the different sports programs available in our area. There is so much to offer here and sometimes finding the information can be a challenge. Getting them together makes it easier for everyone."

Fifteen different groups will be on display at the expo, including hockey, rugby, roller skating, spartan races, BMX, and more.

Admission is free thanks to Primal Electric, the entrance sponsor for Sunday.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this event," Primal Electric owner Chad Wolstenholme said. "We believe that promoting fitness and physical activity is important for everyone in our community. With free admission, it removes a barrier for people in Penticton to meet these groups and find a new activity."

The expo is being held in conjunction with the Okanagan Valley Throwdown, a large annual CrossFit competition featuring over 200 athletes from across BC and Alberta that runs on Saturday and Sunday.

"We're excited about these events," said Metituk. "It's great that we can offer two events back-to-back like this for fitness enthusiasts in our community."

Organizers hope to continue the event, expanding 2024's groups to feature sports like swimming, gymnastics, and lacrosse as well as pickleball and other activities for all ages.

For more information about the event or participating groups, check out the Penticton Sports and Fitness Expo website here.