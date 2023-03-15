Penticton's Tempest Theatre takes a stand after email threatens protest against show featuring drag performer

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Tempest Theatre & Film Society doubled down on their support to provide space for a show being presented by a 2SLGBTQ+ owned media production company, despite a threat of protest.

According to Tempest's managing director Jennifer Vincent, the theatre received a threatening email about the show, Unicorns Reawakened, due to be presented by a Kelowna company Wednesday evening in Penticton.

"The long and the short of it was that they were outraged at the contents of the show, they were outraged at the fact that it was an all-ages show, twisted it at the end to indicate that this was a sexual perversion aimed at children," she said.

"They were demanding that the age limit be raised to 19 plus so that children would not be harmed by being exposed to it and if we didn't do that, they would potentially come and picket outside."

"Honestly, we're not very threatened by that, but we are not going to tolerate that kind of bullying and hateful approach to things."

The show, which is produced by Rebellious Unicorns, follows three performers who because of COVID, had their livelihood and their connection to the community halted and explains what is it like to return as a queer performer.

The show is an all-ages event, but 16+ is recommended due to some adult themes. Minors must be accompanied by an adult to attend.

"The show is not billed as a drag show. It is a performance and there is a host, who is a drag performer, and I think they're different things. I'm confident that the age guidelines are perfectly reasonable in this situation."

After receiving the email, Tempest put out a statement on social media stating: "Protest or not, we simply do not

compromise with bullies, or stand down to let hateful people dictate our community. Drag performers deserve a space to share their art to all those who wish to see it."

Vincent said speaking out on social media was an act of public allyship by the theatre.

According to Kelowna Pride, the past year saw 166 acts against drag events across North America, with 25 of those happening in Canada, and one in Kelowna where a protest allegedly turned into a physical confrontation.

Hundreds gathered outside of the Kelowna Regional Library in January, in support of Drag Story Time after a petition circulated and planned protests opposing the event.

"[This] production has been to a number of locations around BC already with no concerns," Vincent said.

"Supporting those marginalized communities is really important. And we also strive to make the space feel safe for our audiences, to explore emotions and new perspectives based on what they see on stage as well."

Unicorns Reawakened runs Wednesday night with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are free thanks to a Government of Canada grant, available ahead of time online or at the door.